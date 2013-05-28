LONDON (AP) — Sergei Polunin, the ballet superstar as famous for his abrupt exits as his athletic leaps, is returning to the London stage.

And this time, he's going to show up and stay the course. Almost certainly.

Polunin said Tuesday: "You have to take it day by day, but I'm pretty sure."

Polunin went from dance-world celebrity to headline news when he walked out last year on the Royal Ballet, which had made the Ukrainian prodigy its youngest-ever male principal dancer at 19.

Last month he did it again, quitting the ballet "Midnight Express" days before it was due to open in London.

He is now based at Moscow's Stanislavsky Ballet.

Polunin will dance the lead role in three of the company's performances of "Coppelia" beginning July 11 at the London Coliseum.