LOS ANGELES (AP) — News Corp. CEO Rupert Murdoch has filed for divorce from Wendi Deng Murdoch, his wife since 1999.

Murdoch filed a one-page document Thursday indicating that he was opening a divorce case in New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan.

A News Corp. spokesperson confirmed the filing.

The couple are parents to two daughters, who have no voting stake in the company. The children are beneficiaries of non-voting shares that are held in a trust.

Murdoch controls 40 percent of the voting shares of News Corp. through a separate family trust. Murdoch has four other children from two previous marriages, including three who have active roles within the company.

Associated Press writer Jennifer Peltz in New York contributed to this report