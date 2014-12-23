Rush Limbaugh does not like the idea of a black James Bond. On Tuesday, the radio host ranted about the possibility of Idris Elba portraying 007 in the future, as suggested in some of the stolen emails leaked following the Sony hack. Listen to what Limbaugh said here.

After mentioning the Sony emails and telling his listeners who Elba is, Limbaugh said, “Here’s the thing, though… James Bond is a fictional character, obviously. James Bond was invented, created by Ian Fleming… and James Bond is… white and Scottish. Period. That is who James Bond is.”

“But now Sony is suggesting that the next James Bond should be Idris Elba, a black Briton rather than a white from Scotland,” continued Limbaugh. “But that’s NOT who James Bond is, and I know it’s racist to probably even point this out… We had 50 years of white Bonds because Bond is white. Bond was never black. Ian Fleming never created a black Brit to play James Bond. The character was always white. He was always Scottish.”

Limbaugh then mocked the idea of George Clooney playing President Obama, or Kelsey Grammer playing Nelson Mandela, or Scarlett Johansson playing Condoleezza Rice. He admitted that all of those people are from real life, unlike the fictional James Bond character, and that he’s aware of other instances where a traditionally white character was portrayed by a black star (like in the new "Annie").

He sarcastically concluded, “Sometimes a story is just a story, but we can always make it better. We can always be more fair. We can always be more equal about it. So, fine and dandy. George Clooney and Kate Hudson as Barack and Michelle Obama, and you can have Idris Elba as James Bond.”