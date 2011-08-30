ET has obtained the 911 call made when The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Russell Armstrong's body was discovered hanging at his friend's Mulholland Drive residence.

WARNING: Audio May Be Disturbing To Some

In the disturbing phone call, the caller, Armstrong's friend Francisco Martin, tells the 911 operator, "My friend just hanged himself, do you understand? Come over here right now. Stop asking questions and come over here right now."

Armstrong's estranged wife Taylor Armstrong can be heard crying during the emotional call, saying, "I need my psychiatrist."

"There's nothing you can do, there's nothing we can do," Martin repeats throughout the horrifying ordeal.

Armstrong was found dead August 15 as the result of a suicide. His funeral, the first of two separate services in California and Texas, was held August 24.

