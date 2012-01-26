Less than one month after filing to divorce wife of 14 months Katy Perry, Russell Brand has moved on.

The latest issue of Us Weekly (out Friday) has new details about the Brit comic's bevy of new beauties, who have incensed his soon-to-be ex-wife Perry, 27.

"She discovered through her friends," an insider tells Us of how Perry found out about 36-year-old Brand's wandering eye. "One of the women told a friend of hers and it got back to Katy."

And the Rock of Ages actor's new ladies aren't the only ones doing the talking. Brand -- who blindsided Perry by filing for divorce December 30 -- has been trashing her to his conquests.

"He's spoken terribly about Katy to them," the source says of Brand, who has sought out one particular woman to "explore a relationship" with. "[Russell] told her he wanted her to move in with him after the divorce is final," confirmed the insider.

For more on how Brand continues to torment Perry -- and how the singer is slowly losing trust in men -- pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands Friday.

