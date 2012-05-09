Entertainment Tonight.

It has been announced this morning that Russell Brand will be the host of the 2012 MTV Movie Awards.

"This MTV Movie Awards will be more impressive than 'The Avengers,' and you won't have to wait an hour for someone to Hulk out," said Brand of the upcoming awards show.

Brand has a history of hosting MTV awards shows, as he hosted the MTV Video Music Awards in 2008 and 2009. However, this will be his first time hosting the MTV Movie Awards.

Executive producer Jesse Ignjatovic, who worked with Brand for the VMAs, cited Brand's humor as the deciding factor in his selection as host. "He brings the funny but he also has that rock 'n' roll aesthetic," he said.

The presenters for this year's show include Emma Stone, Andrew Garfield, Kristen Stewart, Charlize Theron and Mark Wahlberg.

The 21st annual MTV Movie Awards show will occur June 3 at the Gibson Amphitheatre and will be broadcasted on MTV.

