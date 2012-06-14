Russell Brand was happy with his marriage to Katy Perry -- and happy when they got divorced.

The 36-year-old British comedian chatted on the Lorraine show on Wednesday about his split from the "Teenage Dream" singer after 14 months of marriage.

"I'm sorry that things didn't work out," hostess Lorraine Kelly said.

"When I was married?" Brand joked. "Well, it did work out in a way because you are married for some time, and that's really good, and then you're not married, and that's really good."

"You just have to have acceptance of things," he added. "She is a person that I love, but now this is a new time."

Brand admitted he and Perry made a good couple "for that amount of time, and now this is a new time." But Brand also confessed that divorce can be a hard thing to go through. "I suppose a divorce is difficult, isn't it, because of the admin!" he joked. "There's a lot of admin."

Perry, 27, has moved on from Brand to Florence and the Machine's Robert Ackroyd. The couple have been dating on and off since March -- most recently hanging out last Saturday during the Capital FM Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium.

"Katy made a real fuss over him and made sure he was well looked after," an observer told Us Weekly.

At the 2012 MTV Movie Awards on June 3, host Brand joked about how he and Perry met at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. "The last time I did an MTV awards show, I did end up marrying someone that was there," he said. "So tonight I'm going to keep my eyes peeled for my next wife!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Russell Brand: Divorce From Katy Perry Is "Really Good"