Russell Brand won't be going to jail, but he will be performing community service.

On the British comedian's behalf on Thursday, his attorney plead not guilty to a misdemeanor criminal damage charge, TMZ reports. Back in March in New Orleans, Brand was accused of smashing a paparazzo's iPhone through a glass window after a heated exchange.

Brand was sentenced Thursday to perform 20 hours of community service and pay $500 in court fees. He must complete the deal by Aug. 31.

The actor became legally divorced from singer Katy Perry, 27, on July 16 after 14 months of marriage.

In an interview on Howard Stern's Sirius/XM radio show last week, Brand admitted he is currently actress Jordana Brewster's younger sister, Isaballe, saying, "Some things in the newspaper aren't true . . . that's true, actually."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Russell Brand Gets Community Service for iPhone Smashing Incident