As the host of the MTV Movie Awards in Universal City, Calif. Sunday, Russell Brand wasted no time in addressing the big pink elephant in the room: his divorce from Katy Perry.

"The last time I did an MTV awards show, I did end up marrying someone that was there. So tonight I'm going to keep my eyes peeled for my next wife!" the outspoken Brit announced, making a reference to the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.

It was refreshing to see that in addition to poking fun at Justin Bieber's recent paparazzi scuffle and Michael Fassbender's role in Shame, the 37-year-old didn't hesitate to joke about his own personal life.

Brand and Perry, 27, were married for 14 months before he filed for divorce on December 30, citing "irreconcilable differences." The pair reached a settlement, in which the "Wide Awake" singer signed her name with a smiley face, in February.

"I still love her as a human being," Brand told Ellen DeGeneres on May 17. "But, sometimes when you're in a relationship I suppose it doesn't work out, does it? But that doesn't mean I regret it or anything."

