UsWeekly

Howard Stern may be known for getting stars to speak candidly on their personal lives, but Russell Brand didn't take the bait when discussing his failed marriage with Katy Perry.

The 37-year-old British comic appeared on Stern's Sirius/XM radio show Wednesday for his first interview since his divorce from Perry was finalized on Monday. Brand was well-behaved and said, "She's a good person, I've got nothing but love for her."

PHOTOS: Katy and Russell in happier times

So what went wrong?

"I loved her so much, it just seemed like the sensible thing to do [when we got married] ... I just loved her so much," he said of their wedding on Oct. 23, 2010, in India. But after 14 months, Brand realized, "This isn't really working out, it's a difficult situation ... I was really, really in love with her, but it was difficult to see each other ... We were together when it was right to be together, and when it wasn't, we worked it out ... It was a lovely relationship ... it mostly didn't work for practical reasons ... We did work it out, she's happy, I'm happy."

But the long distance relationship became too difficult. "She's young, successful and dedicated," Brand explained of Perry's career. "[The reality is] you can't fully understand it until you do it. I was really into the idea of marriage and having children."

VIDEO: How to create Katy's retro hairstyle

The "Rock of Ages" star admitted he and Perry discussed starting a family, but wouldn't share any details of their conversation.

"I don't want anything to hurt her. She's younger than me, she's a young woman and she's beautiful and she's sensitive and I care about her deeply ... I don't want to be too glib," he explained. "She'll read it and she'll be sad and I don't want that."

PHOTOS: Katy's hot bikini body

Brand also didn't want Perry's money after they divorced. The "Wide Awake" singer reportedly earned over $40 million during their marriage, which Brand could have been entitled to half. "I've got a good job," he said. "All I want to do is I want to live a good life, seriously watch me. I'm just trying to be a decent person making jokes. I'm not into taking money from women or anybody. I don't need it."

The star did admit that he is now dating actress Jordana Brewster's younger sister, Isabella. "Some things in the newspaper aren't true ... that's true, actually," he said.

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Russell Brand Rebounds With Celebrity Sibling, Disses Katy Perry

Katy and Russell Are Officially Kaput

Forbes' Highest-Paid Celebs Under 30