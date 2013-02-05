It's been seven months since Russell Brand's divorce from Katy Perry has been finalized, and the actor says he has moved on -- despite the fact that his ex-wife is now dating John Mayer. The comedian, 37, visited Howard Stern's Sirius XM radio show Monday, Feb. 4, and opened up about how he feels post-divorce.

"What do you make of your ex-wife dating John Mayer?" Stern asked. "Doesn't she know that he's a worse womanizer than you?"

PHOTOS: When exes attack

"Worse or better, depending on how you view it," Brand joked, to which Stern replied, "He's a better womanizer, then."

"Hold on, I resent that!" Brand said. "I'm world class!"

Perry, 28, has been dating Mayer, 35, on-and-off since July 2012. The "Your Body Is a Wonderful" singer's famous exes include Jennifer Love Hewitt, Jessica Simpson, Minka Kelly, Jennifer Aniston and Taylor Swift.

PHOTOS: John Mayer's famous ex-girlfriends

The Rock of Ages actor didn't want to say a bad word against his ex-wife's choice in a new boyfriend, explaining, "You have to let go of the instinct to protect someone once you divorce them."

But that didn't keep Stern from trying to get him to speak out. "So help me God, Howard Stern, I will not compromise my ex-wife's vagina for the sake of ratings!" Brand said. "That woman was perfect from top to bottom!"

PHOTOS: Russell Brand and Katy Perry in happier times

As for Brand's own love life, he denied rumors that he's been dating Demi Moore, who split from husband Ashton Kutcher in November 2011. "I really like her, she's a beautiful person. I've not made love to her yet, Howard, but it's a matter of time," he joked. "That's the sort of thing that'll get in the newspaper."

Brand admits he'd like to find someone new, but right now he's focusing on himself.

"I'm not dating anybody. Actually, I'd like a romance," he said. "Not so much playing the field, just going through life, meditating, doing yoga, concentrating on this TV show and trying to find a nice wife."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Russell Brand: Katy Perry's New Boyfriend John Mayer Is a "Worse or Better" Womanizer Than Me "Depending on How You View It"