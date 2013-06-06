No joke, but notorious ladies' man Russell Brand wouldn't mind being married again -- one day. The British comedian opens up in the August issue of Esquire to explain that though he and ex-wife Katy Perry called it quits on their marriage after just 14 months in late 2011, he's not adverse to tying the knot again somewhere down the line.

"I tried it and I loved it," he told the magazine of being a married man, explaining that his divorce from Perry had nothing to do with her character. "I really think she's a lovely beautiful person. It's just hard, isn't it? She's got a lot of options, I've got a lot of options, so you've got to really, really want it."

Brand, 38, and Perry, 28, said "I do" in an extravagant ceremony in India back in October 2010, but the pair ultimately pulled the plug on their marriage a little over a year later.

Part of the problem, Brand admitted, was adjusting to a different pace of life than both were used to and prioritizing their respective lives and careers.

"Some of it's the fame, but I think getting married is … you've got a whole other person that you've got to make as important as you!" he explained.

Still, however, Brand said he's not ruling out getting wed a second time, though he admits that his reputation as a ladies' man might stand in the way of making a serious commitment.

"I've given over too much of my life to its pursuit," he said, referring to his appetite for sex (the actor has been vocal about his sex addiction in the past). "And I've probably harmed other people, by being selfish. And really, I'd like to be married. I'm just not transmitting that frequency of 'Soulmate! Soulmate!' I'm transmitting the frequency of 'Mmm!'"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Russell Brand on Failed Marriage to Katy Perry: "I Tried It and Loved It"