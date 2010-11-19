Larry King was curious about one thing when he sat down for an interview with Russell Brand on Thursday, Nov. 17: He wanted wedding details.

Unfortunately, Brand refused to answer any questions about his recent nuptials to Katy Perry.

According to Access Hollywood, Russell Brand diverted the conversation to random topics instead.

Larry asked Russell: "Where did the wedding take place? Not on an elephant?"

Brand responded: "Oh, good Lord, no. I'm not going to involve [elephants] ever again. They're unreliable. If a firework goes off they start causing their own scene."

When further prompted to discuss the wedding details, Brand said: "I'm trying to find [India] on your map, which I recently learned is just colored in. When you look at it on your [television] it looks like some glowing map of the earth, but when you see it up close, it looks like you and probably your wife, Shaun, have colored it in with colored pencils.

Faithful to his interviewing techniques, Larry King kept asking questions about the wedding until Brand finally admitted that Perry told him not to talk about the wedding to anyone. Brand said, "What am I supposed to say, 'Oh Larry King asked me?'"

Thanks for trying Larry!

