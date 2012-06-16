Russell Brand may be comfortable talking about his divorce from Katy Perry, that is, unless his mother is in the room.

On an episode of UK's The Graham Norton Show that aired Friday, the Rock of Ages actor, who brought along his mother, Barbara, to the taping, lost his patience when host Graham Norton brought up his failed marriage.

PHOTOS: Katy and Russell's zany romance

"My mum is here. She got upset when you dragged up my marriage. I saw her cry, Graham," the comedic actor fumed. "That's the reality because it's real people, Graham, that's my real mum. I have come here to promote a film and you made my mum cry. I don't see you as that sort of person, Graham."

"I don't see myself as that kind of person…" Norton, 49, said in defense while insisting that he only inquired due to the fact that Perry was on his show last week.

PHOTOS: Biggest splits of 2011

But Brand wasn't ready to finish schooling Norton on his wrongdoing. "What I would have done, mate, in your position is come up to me before the show and gone 'Eh, listen it's a bit odd your ex-missus was on last week. I might mention it, is that OK?'"

PHOTOS: Hollywood's ugliest divorces

Meanwhile, just days before his appearance on The Graham Norton show, Brand appeared to be in much different spirits over his personal affairs.

"You just have to have acceptance of things," he told Lorraine's Lorraine Kelly during a Thursday interview about his 17-month failed marriage. "She is a person that I love, but now this is a new time."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Russell Brand Slams TV Host Graham Norton for Talking Katy Perry Divorce