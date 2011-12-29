USWeekly -- Brand is without his band!

Days after his wife, Katy Perry, was spotted in Hawaii sans wedding ring, Russell Brand followed suit and stepped out in London on Thursday not wearing his diamond-encrusted wedding band.

The British comedian and the chart-topping singer spent Christmas on opposite sides of the globe, reportedly due to a "massive fight." While Perry, 27, hit up the beaches in Hawaii on Dec. 25, Brand, 36, spent the holiday in Cornwall, England.

An insider tells Us Weekly, "She was like, 'F--- you. I'm going to do my own thing.' Russell replied, 'Fine, f--- you too.'"

Though the pair denied divorce rumors in November, sources say trouble is brewing. "They haven't split up just yet, but things are not good," says the first source. "The fighting is getting worse."

At issue? Among other things, explains another source, "Katy doesn't think Russell respects her parents' Christian beliefs or her friends."

So will the couple, who wed in October 2010 after a whirlwind courtship, make it through 2012? Says the first source, "The split may come soon, but they are both so dramatic and volatile, the relationship could become great again."

