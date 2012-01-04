Ouch!

Chart-topping, record-breaking superstar Katy Perry had the best year of her career so far in 2011 -- but husband Russell Brand wasn't always cheering her on, pals reveal in the new Us Weekly, out now.

PHOTOS: Katy and Russell, the way they were

"There were so many times when he wasn't there," an insider says of Brand, 36, who blindsided Perry, 27, by filing for divorce Dec. 30 without consulting her.

Weeks before, when the "Firework" singer guest-hosted Saturday Night Live, the British comic turned down Perry's plea to perform in a skit with him, remaining in L.A. instead. And after Perry had pulled off her SNL stint?

PHOTOS: Katy's crazy cleavage

"He told her that she wasn't that funny," an insider says of Perry's skits parodying Pippa Middleton, Christina Aguilera and others. "That really hurt."

And when the Arthur star did show up to support his wife, as he did at Perry's final concert stop in November, "He was totally uninterested and seemed annoyed he was there," says a witness. "I don't think he sat through one song."

PHOTOS: Biggest celeb splits of 2011

For much more on Brand and Perry's vicious split -- what's at stake financially, why Brand hates Perry's pal Rihanna, whether he's a "sex addict" -- pick up the new Us Weekly, on stands Friday.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly