A sleek sports car is apparently no match for the mean streets of New York traffic. According to the London Daily Mirror, Russell Brand was left "shell-shocked" and "very shaken" when his $230,000-plus Lamborghini Superleggera was rear-ended by a truck a few days back as he left the set of the currently filming reboot of "Arthur."

He was reportedly riding shotgun with his manager and suffered some bruises and cuts on his arm, but he declined to go to the emergency room.

Paparazzi pics from the fender-bender show Brand, decked out in brown silk pantaloons, Mr. Rogers' favorite cardigan and flip-flops, looking calm at the scene, with no visible injuries.

RELATED: Russell pics aplenty

Still, says a source, "He's gutted, as he'd only just taken loan of the car."

Damage to the vehicle is estimated at $10,000.

Judging by his vehicular selection, the once addiction-riddled British funnyman appears to have a need for danger and speed, which his fiancée, Katy Perry, seems only too happy to indulge.

The popster has taken time from her busy schedule of shooting whipped cream out of her bra to show her future hubby that nothing says "I love you and want to spend the rest of my life with you" than by blasting him into space at three times the speed of sound.

E! News confirms rumors that Perry has plunked down $200,000 to secure her honey a seat on the Virgin Galactic mission, a sub-orbital space program for amateur astronauts.

Katy's generous gift of shooting Brand off the planet was in honor of his 35th birthday last month.

RELATED: How Katy Won Over Russell

"It is true," a Virgin Galactic rep tells E!. "We are very excited to have him on board."

Russell will have to undergo a few days of training before launch (expect lots of jokes in the Uranus category), which won't be for quite a while: The flight is still in the testing phase.

But if he eventually makes it into space, Brand will get to float around in zero gravity for five whole minutes before returning to Earth (that amounts to $666 per second of weightlessness).

Let's just hope his space adventure ends better than his car ride.

Read more Hot Gossip