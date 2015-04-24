Russell Crowe is persistent. The actor is holding out hope that he and his wife, who have been separated since 2012, can still reconcile.

The couple has never legally divorced.

Russell has been pretty private about his personal life in the past, but he's been opening up recently with his wish to reconcile with estranged wife Danielle Spencer.

Speaking of his wedding ring, Russell told CBS' Charlie Rose, "I was so proud to wear that ring, Charlie. I don't feel balanced."

The could has two children together, sons Tennyson, 8, and Charles, 11. And despite their split, Russell said his estranged wife is always on his mind.

"To this day everything I do is still connected to that," he said. "We haven't done the deal yet. I'm a very persistent person, you never know."

He later added, "I didn't get married to get divorced."

This isn't a case of you-don't-know-what-you-got-til-it's-gone, though. In March, Russell told The Sunday Times, "I've loved Danielle Spencer since 1989—that's never going to change—and that's one of those things where I stare at her and go, 'How did it fail?' I still can't work it out, because my feelings for her have never changed."