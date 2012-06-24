CAMDEN, Maine (AP) -- Author Richard Russo says readers can't survive on e-books alone.

The Maine writer's latest work, "Interventions," serves as a tribute to the printed book while taking a backhanded jab at electronic books and online bookselling.

"Interventions" is a collection of four separate volumes that are packaged in a slipcase, each work coming with a postcard-sized color print of a painting by Russo's daughter, Kate. The collection, three short stories and a novella, is published on high-quality sustainably harvested paper.

And in this age when e-book sales are booming, it's not for sale in electronic version.

Russo, who lives in Camden, says printed books are good for readers, for independent books stores and new emerging authors.