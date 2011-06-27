One week after Ryan Dunn died in a fatal high-speed car crash, a collection of the stuntman's best TV appearances is set to be re-aired in a new special for the G4 network.

The July 19 tribute episode of G4's Attack of the Show will feature Dunn's memorable network appearances as well as interviews with the 34-year-old's friends and colleagues.

Later that evening, the channel will resume airing G4's Proving Ground, a series that followed Dunn as he tried to recreate pop culture moments through stunts and trials. The show, which premiered June 7, was taken off the air after Dunn's untimely death. G4 is bringing the series back at the request of Dunn's family.

"Ryan was an incredible talent who will be missed tremendously by his many fans, including G4 viewers," the network's president, Neal Tiles, told Us Weekly in a statement Monday. "It was important to all of us at G4 to find a way to celebrate his life and pay tribute to him. With the support of Ryan's family, we've decided to air the remaining episodes of G4's Proving Ground and give his fans the opportunity to continue watching this series that he was so passionate about."

Daredevil Dunn's work on G4 was not his only claim to fame. Prior to his June 20 death, he appeared in all three of the Jackass films alongside Bam Margera and Johnny Knoxville.

"I felt 34-percent funnier when I was with Ryan, but I guess everyone did," Dunn's pal and costar Knoxville said after his death. "He had such a hair trigger laugh reflex. He lived his life wanting to laugh and wanting you to laugh with him. He would cackle really f--king loud, too, and it wasn't uncommon that he would fall over from it. Sometimes I would fall with him because his spirit was very contagious."

G4's evening of Ryan Dunn tribute programming airs July 19 starting at 7 p.m. (EST).

By Allison Corneau for Us Weekly.

