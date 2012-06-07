Hey girl: commencement tickets are limited, so Ryan Gosling's going to take Eva Mendes to his mom's graduation ceremony if that's cool with you.

The Canadian-born hunk broke hearts all over the world when he did just that Wednesday, bringing girlfriend Mendes along to watch his mother Donna get her education degree from Brock University in Ontario.

University official Kevin Cavanagh told Canadian news outlet The Spec that the actor, 31, only let the institution know "half an hour beforehand" of his intentions to attend.

"He didn't want his celebrity status to distract from his mom's big day and all of the other grads' big day," Cavanagh says of the A-lister's attendance. "He was very gracious and extremely aware of his own ability to create a distraction."

Mendes, 37, and Gosling have been an item since last fall, when they were first spotted holding hands together during a sweet, PDA-packed Disneyland date. The pair, who "have been friends for years," decided to take their relationship to the next level while filming The Place Beyond the Pines last year. Though they've been together less than a year, it hasn't taken long for Ryan's mom to embrace the Girl in Progress star.

"Donna and Eva get along really, really well," a source tells Us Weekly of their fast bond. "Donna wants Ryan to settle down and Eva is all about getting him on that train too, so they're both on the same page."

Adds the source of the two women, "They immediately hit it off. They text and email a bunch too!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Ryan Gosling Brought Eva Mendes to His Mom's Graduation Ceremony!