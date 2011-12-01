Ils aiment Paris!

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes aren't the only ones with an affinity for the city of light. According to Bing's search results, the French metropolis was the most searched vacation destination of 2011. (The sexy couple packed on the PDA on the set of Mendes' film Holly Motors last week, and even took a macabre tour of Paris' Pere Lachaise Cemetery).

Other top searched holiday getaways? Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, which happens to be a favorite of stars like Jessica Simpson, Kate Hudson and LeAnn Rimes; the third most searched place was the entire country of Ireland.

The fourth most searched vacation destination, according to Bing's serach results, was Maui, Hawaii. Stars like Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Aniston, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have been known to frequent the tropical paradise for some R&R.

For more interesting celebrity related searches check out Bing/Holiday.

Tell Us: Where in the world would you most like to take a vacation?

