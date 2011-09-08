Heroic and humble!

Ryan Gosling gallantly saved the day in NYC when he broke up a fight last month, but The Notebook star isn't basking in the glory of his good deed!

"I'm embarrassed," the 30-year-old actor told MTV News about the incident, which was caught on video and quickly went viral. "I think that guy really was stealing that other guy's painting, so I should have just kept my nose out of it."

Gosling deemed the theft "sad," and told MTV News the thief was in fact "a fan, and so he wanted a painting so bad he had to steal it because he couldn't afford it."

"So he finally steals the painting, and then he's getting his ass kicked by his hero, and then the guy from The Notebook shows up and makes it weirder," he said. "It's just, the whole thing, nobody wins, nobody won... I had just come from the gymnasium, and I was all stretched out and feeling warmed up. So, I'm embarrassed."

