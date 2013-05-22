Can Ryan Gosling be forgiven? At the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday, May 22, the actor's new film, Only God Forgives, premiered to poor reviews.

Gosling, 32, stars in the Nicolas Winding Refn-directed thriller as Julian, a drug-smuggler in Bangkok who is pressured by his mother (Kristin Scott Thomas) to avenge his brother's death. According to a review by Vulture, the press screening of the very violent film at Cannes ended with boos from the audience.

"When one painfully long torture sequence concluded with eye and ear mutilation, the audience revolted. When one character stuck his hand inside a woman's slashed body, the audience locked and loaded its boos," Vulture writes. "Gosling doesn't have much to say in this movie, but the auditorium sure did."

Gosling himself did not attend the premiere. The actor is currently working on How to Catch a Monster in Detroit, which is his directorial debut. During a press conference on Wednesday, Cannes director Thierry Fremaux read a letter from Gosling apologizing for missing the festival.

"Can't believe I'm not In Cannes. I was hoping to come but I'm on week three shooting my film in Detroit," he wrote (via The Associated Press). "Miss you all. Nicolas, my friend, we really are the same persons in different dimensions. I'm sending you good vibrations."

Only God Forgives is Gosling's second film with Refn. They worked together in the equally violent film Drive, which won the award for Best Director at the 2011 Cannes Film Festival.

Boos have become common at the annual event. Last year, Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman's The Paperboy received mixed reviews from the audience. In 2011, Brad Pitt's The Tree of Life also got a few boos mixed in with applause.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Ryan Gosling's Film Only God Forgives Booed at Cannes