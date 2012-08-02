Ryan Lochte is a hit it and quit it kind of guy.

In an interview with TODAY July 31, Ike Lochte explained why her sought-after son is too busy to commit to a single woman. "He goes out on one-night stands," Ike said of the 27-year-old Olympian. "He's not able to give fully to a relationship because he's always on the go."

At Procter and Gamble's Thank You Mom family home in London five days earlier, Ike further explained why her son isn't ready for a relationship. "He's so warmhearted that I don't think he'd want to have a relationship with somebody," she told Us Weekly. "I don't think he wants to get into a relationship."

"It just wouldn't be fair to the girl," Ike added. "He doesn't have the time."

Single or no, Lochte -- a nine-time Olympic medalist -- has made his mother proud. "Everything he has done has been to the max," Ike told TODAY. "He's unique, loving, and he challenges himself all the time."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Ryan Lochte Only Has Time for "One-Night-Stands," According to His Mom