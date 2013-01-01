Meet Logan Phineas Miller Murphy!

On Jan. 1, Glee co-creator Ryan Murphy shared the first picture of his son with his Twitter followers. "Thanks to everyone for the kind wishes," the 47-year-old TV mogul wrote. "Logan is one-week-old and doing great. Happy new year!"

The picture shows the newborn looking snug under a monogrammed blue blanket.

Born via surrogate at 9:47 a.m. Dec. 24, Logan Phineas is the first child for Murphy and his husband, photographer David Miller. The couple married in Provincetown, Mass., in July 2012.

In addition to Glee, Murphy has two other shows on the air: FX's American Horror Story: Asylum and NBC's The New Normal.

