"Glee" co-creater Ryan Murphy is speaking out about the tragic death of star Cory Monteith for the first time, as well as giving details on how the show will continue in a new interview with Deadline.

"We will begin shooting in late August the two shows we had already written, so that people can physically go back to work," Murphy says. "We will then do an episode that will deal with the death of Finn's character and follow that with a long hiatus. I don't know exactly when we will come back, and we are trying out best with this attempt at damage control. We are planning a memorial for the cast and crew sometime this week on the Paramount lot."

He stresses that the decision for a quick return to work was not made without first consulting Monteith's longtime girlfriend Lea Michele.

"I understand that everyone has their own way of processing grief. Every possible option was explored, and what we did was look to the people who loved Cory, who worked with him most, and specifically Lea. This is what they wanted to do. …. Lea blessed every decision. I told her even I don't know what to do. I don't know how to write about the death of someone I love. She wanted people to be together. She and Cory were the young leads of that show, the A story. Lea has been a leader all through this difficult process."

Murphy also confirms that the show held an intervention for Monteith to get him into rehab last March.

"We socialized and we also fought, because while he was a lovely sweet guy, he was also a leader on the set, a strong personality and the only analogy I can think of is that he felt like an older son to me," he says. "On one hand, he was thrilled that people wanted to take care of him, though he also felt shame and regret [at the intervention]. We had experts in the room and tried to let him know this was a disease. It was a tough and very emotional day and the last thing he said before he left was, 'I want to get better.' And I believed him."

But Murphy hopes that the show can perhaps "save a life" in dealing with the tragedy.

"One of the most gratifying things about 'Glee' is that when the show is at its best, it has helped young people and given them information about the human condition that moves and informs them," Murphy says. "What we've been talking about in the writer's room is that maybe the way we deal with this tragedy might save the life of someone.

