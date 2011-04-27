NEW YORK (AP) -- Ryan O'Neal has his own love story to share.

The actor has signed with Crown Archetype for a memoir about his tumultuous relationship with Farrah Fawcett, who died in 2009. Crown announced Wednesday that the book will come out next spring and is tentatively titled "Past Imperfect."

O'Neal, who starred in such hit films as "Love Story" and "Paper Moon," will also discuss his struggles with daughter Tatum O'Neal. The two will star in a reality TV series this summer on the OWN network.