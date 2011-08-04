This past week has been especially rough for Ryan O'Neal's family and the 70-year-old actor suggested that the problems may stem from Farrah Fawcett's passing two years ago.

"[Redmond O'Neal] never recovered from the loss of his mother," Ryan told People.com outside of a California courtroom on Thursday.

Ryan's son Redmond was charged today with felony heroin possession and illegally possessing a firearm. On Tuesday, Redmond's half-brother Griffin was admitted to the hospital after his involvement in a car accident in Escondido, Calif. He was released that same day in stable condition.

Redmond has been held in jail without bail since his arrest on Tuesday, the latest in a string of drug-related arrests.

"[Redmond is] an addict," said half-sister Tatum O'Neal. "Addicts keep using until they want to stop. We're praying for him every day."

The judge did not make a final decision as to whether Redmond will serve more prison time or be ordered more drug treatment but Redmond's attorney Richard Pintal pleaded for leniency saying, "All of this is because of narcotics ... What we have here is a relapse ... It's the nature of the disease."

