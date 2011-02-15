Ryan Phillippe Hits on Rihanna, Amanda Seyfried Fling Cools Off
Is their three-month romance over already? Ryan Phillippe and Amanda Seyfried were spotted having an intense conversation followed by a lingering embrace at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood February 7.
PHOTOS: Other hot winter couplesDays later, Phillippe was already on the prowl: He tried to pick up Rihanna, 23, at the Gucci/Roc Nation brunch at L.A.'s Soho House February 12.
"He said something to the effect of, 'What are you doing tonight?' and she signaled 'sleep,'" a witness tells the new Us Weekly. "She was trying to be polite, but she was genuinely not interested. When a couple of her friends came up to join the conversation, he just walked away."
PHOTOS: Rihanna and other stars sizzled on the red carpet at Sunday's GrammysThe actor, 36, had more luck later that night, when he was seen leaving a house party with a pretty brunette. As for his relationship with Seyfried, 25: "It's casual. They'e friends who hang out romantically from time to time and that's it," says a pal. "At one point, there was a chance it would develop into something more serious, but it never did. There's no commitment."
