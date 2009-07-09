Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson are planning to adopt.

"My oldest brother is adopted and I have every intention of adopting at some time," Reynolds, 32, tells British Glamour in its new issue. "I'm very grateful for having my brother in my life. I couldn't be more pro-adoption. There are plenty of kids in the world that need it."

Reynolds -- who currently headlines the Sandra Bullock romantic comedy The Proposal -- also reflects on his own family life, growing up in Vancouver.

"I learned how to take a punch from a very early age," says the star, who is now known for his chiseled abs. "I was routinely pummeled into a fine cottage cheese."

As for his good looks (and brains), Reynolds thanks his parents.

"I have my father's face and body, but my mother's unshakeable thirst for knowledge," he says. "She works part-time jobs, but basically she's been a student her whole life. She still goes to university and she's in her 60s."

Reynolds wed Johansson, 24, in an intimate ceremony at a Canadian wilderness retreat last year.

In the February issue of Harper's Bazaar, the actress said she and Reynolds have no plans to start a family just yet.

Said Johansson (now shooting Iron Man 2), "I'm not pregnant nor will I be any time soon."

