Ryan Reynolds: Blake and I would love a big family

ryan reynolds blake lively family kids married details magazine

By Chris Gardner

It's nearing a year since Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively secretly tied the knot in South Carolina, and both have been relatively tight-lipped about their relationship since. Until now. Reynolds, who stars in the new film "R.I.P.D.," reveals in the August issue of Details his plans to start a family and why he's been keeping things quiet with the press.

RELATED: 7 trends you'll be wearing next fall

On growing up with his four brothers:

"My brothers and I, we all look and move and sound so different, you'd never guess we exited the same vagina. … I pretty much got pounded the whole time. I don't bruise easily anymore. I can't tell you how many times the cops were called to our house."

Keep clicking for more photos and quotes from Ryan's Details cover story ...