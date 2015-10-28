Sad news. Ryan Reynolds' father, James C. Reynolds, has died.

The actor took to Twitter on Oct. 28 to announce the passing with a touching tribute via a father and son throwback photo.

"RIP Pops. James C. Reynolds. 1941-2015," he captioned a photo of his dad holding Ryan as a baby.

The actor then asked his nearly 800,000 followers to donate to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, which raises awareness for Parkinson's disease.

Last year, Ryan reveled that his father had been battling the disease for two decades.

"[He was] the toughest man alive: a former cop, former boxer and full-time landmine," Ryan said of his father in 2014 to Time magazine. "He worked tirelessly to provide for his family and in return, you were expected to do what he said, often before he said it."

He continued, "In a word, he was scary. Not because he was sadistic or physically abusive. He was scary because he was one of those people with an energetic weight to him. Shifting his weight ever so slightly from one foot to another could transform an otherwise delightful 6th birthday party into what felt like an Irish funeral."

Ryan and his father were incredibly close. In fact, he and wife Blake Lively named their 9-month-old daughter, James, after him.

R.I.P. James.