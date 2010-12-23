In the wake of news that Ryan Reynolds and his wife of two years, Scarlett Johansson had split, Reynolds filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior court on Thursday, according to People.com.

The couple announced their separation on Dec. 14, saying in a joint statement that, "after long and careful consideration on both our parts, we've decided to end our marriage. We entered our relationship with love and it's with love and kindness we leave it. While privacy isn't expected, it's certainly appreciated."

Less than a week later, rumors surfaced claiming that Johansson, 26, had mistreated Reynolds, 34. "It never seemed like she made him a priority," a source told the UsWeekly.com, adding that Reynolds had been open about his marital problems months ago while working on the set of "Green Lantern."

Last week, the pair was spotted having a cordial dinner at Blue Ribbon in Manhattan. The terms of the split have been amicable, according to TMZ, which reports that they had no prenuptial agreement, and neither party has asked for spousal support.