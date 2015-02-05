Ryan Reynolds, whose movie "The Voices" comes out on Friday, has been hitting the talk show circuit and gushing about his “totally average” newborn daughter and wife Blake Lively. But one thing he’s still not talking about is his daughter’s name, no matter how hard people like David Letterman press him.

On Wednesday’s “Late Show,” the talk show host bombarded Reynolds with all sorts of questions, trying to get at his daughter’s name, even asking off a list whether the little girl was called, Elaine, Olivia, Emma, Ava, Sophia, or even had a biblical name like Mary or Ruth. Reynolds explained he didn’t want to divulge her name on-air or in a “media context,” but admit, “I tell everyone who I meet, so it’ll come out.”

Reynolds also praised his wife’s ability to constantly feed the baby, who was born in December. “She’s breakfast, lunch and dinner… She’s a human Denny’s all day long,”he said of Lively. On a similar note, the actor joked on Thursday’s “Live With Kelly And Michael,” that “if anything else woke up every 45 minutes during the night demanding to see my wife’s breasts, you kill it,” but with his wife, says Reynolds, “You’re like, ‘Wahoo!’”

Reynolds also told the morning show host he’s “happily not getting any sleep” because he’s loving every minute with his daughter. As for whether the newborn is bright or showing any particular talents, Reynolds said, “Everyone thinks their baby is a genius. People find it delightfully refreshing when I tell them, ‘My baby? Totally average. Like, 100 percent average.’” He added, “I have a friend who said his 2-and-a-half-year-old was reciting Chekhov. Now that baby’s a genius and probably, let’s be honest, a bit of an a------.”

