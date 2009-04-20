Entertainment Tonight -- Actor Ryan Reynolds is looking for someone to attend the red carpet premiere of his new movie and help a good cause.

Reynolds is auctioning off tickets to the premiere of his film 'X-Men Origins: Wolverine' -- with proceeds benefiting the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. In the movie, Reynolds plays Deadpool alongside Hugh Jackman, who is Wolverine.

On Tuesday, April 28th, at the Mann's Chinese Theater in Hollywood, a lucky bidder will have the opportunity to attend the premiere and sit near Reynolds.

"I am proud to be a part of this team of dedicated and motivated people who are getting out there and making a difference," the actor said of the charity. "The Michael J. Fox Foundation is doing whatever it takes to improve patients' quality of life and deliver a cure to people living with PD, like my father."

For more information on this auction, go to charitybuzz.com.