'Green Lantern' vanquished some steep competition this weekend, topping the box office in its opening weekend.

Last week's top flick, 'Super 8,' fell to the superhero movie, pulling in $20.5 million compared to the $53 million garnered by 'Green Lantern.'

Jim Carrey came in third with his new movie 'Mr. Popper's Penguins' opening to the tune of $18 million.

