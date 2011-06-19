Ryan Reynolds Reels in Box Office 'Green'
'Green Lantern' vanquished some steep competition this weekend, topping the box office in its opening weekend.
Last week's top flick, 'Super 8,' fell to the superhero movie, pulling in $20.5 million compared to the $53 million garnered by 'Green Lantern.'
Jim Carrey came in third with his new movie 'Mr. Popper's Penguins' opening to the tune of $18 million.
