They made box office magic with The Proposal, and now supertight pals Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock are teaming up for another hilarious project.

The Green Lantern star, 34, and the Oscar winner, 47, are voicing the lead characters in a new animated FOX series entitled And Then There Was Gordon, according to Deadline. Reynolds and Allan Loeb will co-write the script together, while Bullock is in talks to join the project as an executive producer.

The series focuses on an ordinary child surrounded by his extraordinary siblings and his brilliant (but neurotic) mother.

Reynolds and Bullock are also slated to star together in Most Wanted, where they'll reunite with The Proposal writer Pete Chiarelli and director Anne Fletcher.

The close friends recently went on a trek through Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming with Bullock's one-year-old son, Louis. And though Reynolds and Bullock make a gorgeous pair, the actors are keeping things platonic for the time being.

"They're very close and talk together a lot," a Reynolds pal recently told Us Weekly. "It would make sense for them to pair up romantically, but for now, they're just friends."

