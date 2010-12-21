Ryan Reynolds didn't feel like such a superhero when the cameras weren't rolling on the set of "Green Lantern," which was shot last spring.

An insider on the comic book flick says in the new Us Weekly that its hunky star, 34, was "open on set that he and Scarlett [Johansson] were having problems."

Just a year and a half into his marriage with 26-year-old Johansson, Reynolds "would say that she treated him badly," the insider explains. "It never seemed like she made him a priority."

After UsMagazine.com broke the news Dec. 14, the couple confirmed their split in a public statement. Reynolds is now "beyond sad and depressed," another pal says.

"Iron Man 2" actress Johansson, meanwhile, is less broken up about the situation. "She was disconnected and disaffected" about the split, the source says. "It was harsh."

For much more on what led to the split and how Reynolds and Johansson are coping, pick up the new Us Weekly, on stands Tuesday.

