Ryan Seacrest and Julianne Hough split

ryan seacrest julianne hough split

Ryan Seacrest and Julianne Hough are calling it quits after more than two years of dating, E! News and People magazine are reporting.

The pressures of maintaining a relationship along with two busy careers proved too difficult for this mutli-hyphenate couple, according to sources.

While promoting her movie "Safe Haven," Julianne said she and the "American Idol" host worked hard to fuel their romance despite juggling their crazy schedules.

"We love what we do," she told Cosmo in January. "We take pride in giving it our all, but then when we're alone, we really focus in on going to dinners and being extra-romantic and affectionate and just being there for each other."

E! reports that the couple parted amicably, and are no longer living together. While neither star has commented on their split, Julianne posted a link to an image to Twitter on Friday that read simply, "It gets better."

