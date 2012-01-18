As if his current gigs as the host of American Idol and E! News, a morning Los Angeles radio personality, Crest spokesman and production company head weren't enough, Ryan Seacrest is set to launch his very own cable network.

The media mogul, 36, is teaming with Mark Cuban, concert promoter AEG and Hollywood talent agency Creative Artists Agency to revamp billionaire Cuban's HDnet into AXS TV.

Featuring behind-the-scenes coverage of concerts, red carpets and awards shows, AXS TV (pronounced 'access') has been a labor of love three years in the making for Seacrest.

"We've been diligently working with our partners AEG and CAA to strategize and explore how we could deliver quality live entertainment and lifestyle programming to a large audience," Seacrest said in a statement Wednesday. "HDNet is the perfect partner to help us translate our vision into a reality, giving us an instant reach into 35 million homes when we rebrand the channel and launch AXS TV."

The Idol host's Ryan Seacrest Productions -- which spearheaded E!'s Kardashian reality franchise -- will also develop and produce content for AXS TV.

