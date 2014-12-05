Ryan Seacrest is back on the market again. Maybe. Probably.

TMZ is reporting that the "American Idol" host and his girlfriend Shayna Terese Taylor have split.

But, Ryan may already be on the rebound. While leaving the GQ Men of the Year party in Los Angeles on Dec. 4, Ryan was spotted leaving with a new woman, an attractive blonde.

Ryan and Shayne had been together for a little more than 18 months.

The radio personality, who turns 40 this month, has been a little more vocal about settling down than he has in the past, calling his upcoming age a "turning point number."

"I look at what my mom and dad have had for 40-plus years -- a fantastic relationship and great marriage," he told People. Speaking about his upcoming birthday, he said, "[Hitting 40] is a turning point number where you go, 'Wait, you've got to grow up a little bit.'"