Is there anything Ryan Seacrest can't do?

The American Idol host and media mogul has added 'producer' to his resume, and will team with Reese Witherspoon to coproduce his first film, The Hollywood Reporter confirms.

The untitled romantic comedy -- produced by Ryan Seacrest Productions and Witherspoon's Type A Films -- will be written by Grey's Anatomy writer Krista Vernoff. The role will follow Witherspoon's buzzed-about turn in This Means War, set for a February 17 release.

Seacrest's production company currently oversees four incarnations of E!'s mega-smash Kardashian franchise and seven other unscripted shows.

The busy 36-year-old -- who dates Footloose's Julianne Hough -- says he's fine with wearing so many hats.

"I work best inundated with things," he told The Hollywood Reporter, "when it's like raining information."

Adds pal Simon Fuller of Seacrest: "He knows what people are thinking about, and as a producer that really gives him a leg up."

