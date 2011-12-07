Ready to see Ryan Seacrest bright and early every morning at 7 a.m. on NBC?

It could happen.

The American Idol host is in talks to replace Matt Lauer on The Today Show if Lauer opts not to renew his contract, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Sources told the paper that Seacrest, 36, is a "possible successor" for Lauer, 53, and met with executives behind the show on Tuesday.

Although the talks are "preliminary" and "could fall apart any time," Seacrest -- who also co-hosts E! News, his own radio show and produces the Kardashian clan's reality shows, among other gigs -- is "one of NBC's top replacement choices," sources told the Journal.

Lauer's contract with The Today Show expires in December 2012; he remained on the smash series after co-host Meredith Vieira departed in June, replaced by former news reader Ann Curry.

