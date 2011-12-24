Ryan Seacrest might be the hardest working man in Hollywood, but he still makes time for love!

The American Idol host, who turns 37 on Saturday, began dating Julianne Hough in spring 2010.

CHECK OUT US' GALLERY OF RYAN AND JULIANNE'S CUTEST MOMENTS!

When they first met, Hough, 23, was a pro on ABC's Dancing with the Stars. "Dancing with the Stars and American Idol are literally right across the hall from each other [at the same television studio]," the Footloose actress said on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno. "So we would be passing each other in the hallway -- I'd be in my skimpy little outfits and he'd be in his little tie."

PHOTOS: Julianne's red carpet evolution

"I was even on his radio show," she laughed. "I just knew he was poking, and I knew his intentions!"

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly