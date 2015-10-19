It looks like things may not have ended so peacefully when it comes to Kaley Cuoco's divorce.

E! News reported that court documents filed by Kaley's ex, Ryan Sweeting, reveal that he states a different date of separation. Ryan cites the date as Sept. 25, 2015 -- the day that their split was publicly announced. Kaley claims the date of separation is Sept. 3, 2015, three weeks earlier, which would likely reduce the amount of money Ryan could be owed in spousal support.

The documents also shed light on the financial issues of the split, as they reveal that Ryan will be asking for spousal support. Ryan will also be asking for attorney fees, and requesting to terminate the court's ability to award support to Kaley.

Some of these stipulations are a departure from the prenup Kaley and Ryan signed at the beginning of their marriage, which included that attorney's fees would be paid for by both parties. Kaley did, however, allow for spousal support in their prenuptial agreement.

It's likely Kaley will end up paying quite a bit to Ryan, as she has a net worth estimated at approximately $45 million, while Ryan's net worth is approximately $2 million. Ryan has been a professional tennis player since 2007, but has not won a title since 2011.