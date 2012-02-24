Sacha Baron Cohen planned to drum up publicity for his new movie The Dictator by dressing up as General Alladeen at Sunday's 84th Annual Academy Awards -- and despite earlier protests, he's been given the go-ahead!

An Academy rep initially said it didn't feel "appropriate" for Cohen, 40, to arrive in costume; they changed their minds Friday afternoon, according to Deadline. "Does Sacha need a changing room?" an Academy rep reportedly asked Cohen's PR team.

Cohen, who has two young daughters with actress wife Isla Fisher, was elated that the Academy changed its tune.

"Victory is ours! Today the mighty nation of Wadiya triumphed over the Zionist snakes of Hollywood. Evil and all those who made Satan their protector were vanquished and driven into the Pacific Sea," the actor tweeted. "What I am trying to say here is that the Academy have surrendered and sent over two tickets and a parking pass! Today Oscar, tomorrow Obama!"

Cohen has famously crashed events in character as Borat, Bruno and Ali G. "He loved doing bits on other award shows," a source told Us Weekly, adding that his Oscars appearance will be "a welcome addition to his collection of pranks."

