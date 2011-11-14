Big boys do cry.

Two weeks after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce, Kris Humphries was photographed landing in New York on Monday. It wasn't exactly a joyful homecoming for the out-of-work NBA star, 26, who had shared a posh downtown apartment with Kardashian, 31, in happier times.

PHOTOS: Happier days? Kim and Kris' wedding day

Later that night, an onlooker spotted the newly single athlete dining with pals at Serafina, where he and Kardashian were once regulars.

"Kris looked so depressed," the observer tells Us Weekly. "He looked like he was going to cry in his pizza, sat at the same table he used to sit with Kim." (The New York Post's Page Six reports that the basketball player, now a free agent, has a Tuesday business meeting with the CEO of jewelry company CIRCA, Chris Del Gatto.)

VIDEO: Kim and Kris strip down for their honeymoon

Humphries has claimed he was "devastated" and blindsided by Kardashian's Halloween divorce filing; the pair had a brief reunion in his hometown of Lake Minnetonka, Minn., two weekends ago, where they reached "closure" for their relationship, according to a source.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's shortest marriages

But Humphries is still hurting. "He looked so sad and gloomy. Not the happy Kris who used to tease and laugh with Kim at that table," the Serafina observer says of his Monday night nosh. "His friends looked like they were giving him encouragement ... they were trying to cheer him up."

PHOTOS: Famous women dating much taller guys

Still, another Kardashian pal tells Us that the split did not come as a shock to Humphries, despite his public claims. "Kris and Kim spoke about breaking up many times ... He was not blindsided by the divorce, just by the filing on that exact date."