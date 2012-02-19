LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The President's Day weekend box office is too close to call as the action tale "Safe House" and the love story "The Vow" compete for the No. 1 spot.

Based on Sunday's studio estimates, Denzel Washington's "Safe House" had a slim lead with $24 million from Friday to Sunday. That's a fraction ahead of Rachel McAdams and Channing Tatum's "The Vow" with $23.6 million.

The winner won't be known for certain until Tuesday, when studios will report final numbers for the long holiday weekend.

The top-five was bunched up tightly. Nicolas Cage's sequel "Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance" opened at No. 3 with $22 million.

"Journey 2: The Mysterious Island" was No. 4 with $20.1 million. Reese Witherspoon's love-triangle comedy "This Means War" debuted at No. 5 with $17.6 million.