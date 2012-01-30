No high-voltage glamour here -- the go-to makeup look for Sunday's SAG Awards was without a doubt soft and feminine. Us Weekly got the inside scoop on the exact lipstick shades the stars' makeup artists applied on them right before they hit the red carpet.

Emma Stone wore Chanel Precision Lip Definer in Framboise, a rich orange-red ($29.50, chanel.com), underneath Chanel Rouge Coco Shine in Sari D'Eau, a vibrant orange-coral ($32.50, chanel.com).

Katrina Bowden wore Lancome Rouge in Love Lipstick in Corail in Love, a pale salmon shade. ($25, lancome-usa.com)

Julianna Margulies wore L'Oreal Paris Infallible 8-hour Le Gloss in Pink Topaz, a shimmering light pink gloss. ($9.99, lorealparis.com)

Christine Baranski wore LORAC Breakthrough Performance Lipstick in a mix of Leading Lady (a rich red) and Vanity (a dusty rose). ($22 each, sephora.com)

Maya Rudolph wore Tarte LipSurgence Natural Lip Tint Lip Stain in Enchanted, a sheer rose hue. ($24, sephora.com)

Berenice Bejo wore Dior Rouge Dior Lipcolor in Beige Indecise, a soft shimmering nude. ($32, sephora.com)

Dianna Agron wore Dior Dior Addict Lipstick in Taffetas, a sheer petal pink, ($28, sephora.com) topped with Dior Addict Ultra-Gloss in Negligee Pink ($27.50, sephora.com).

Natalie Portman wore Dior Addict Lipstick in Beige Perfection, a shimmering pink-nude. ($30, nordstrom.com)

Kyra Sedgwick wore Chanel using Rouge Coco Chanel in Satin, a creamy rosy red with a gold undertone. ($32.50, chanel.com)

